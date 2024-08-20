Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $340,373,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.31. 936,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,397. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.