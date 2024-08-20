Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 626 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 110.8% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 607,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,646 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DD. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,761. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

