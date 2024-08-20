Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 280 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,680. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.