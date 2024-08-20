Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Cormark

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PKT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Parkit Enterprise from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CVE PKT opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Parkit Enterprise has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The firm has a market cap of C$122.32 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 240,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$122,589.21. In the last three months, insiders have bought 267,371 shares of company stock worth $138,024. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

