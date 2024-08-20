Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 122212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PARR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

