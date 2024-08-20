Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 4,499,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,380,528 shares.The stock last traded at $367.77 and had previously closed at $343.36.

The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $177,933,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.68.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

