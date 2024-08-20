Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,936,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

