Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,620 shares of company stock valued at $27,067,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,751. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

