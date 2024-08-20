Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. 774,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,261. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

