Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SAM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.66. 26,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

