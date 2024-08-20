Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Clorox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. 618,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

