Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 638,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

