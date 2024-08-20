Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $34,147,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

