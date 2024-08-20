Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 114,742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,742 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $121.29. 59,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,837. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

