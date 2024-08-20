Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,135 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

HE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 1,962,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.