Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after buying an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,697,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,251,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

