Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.