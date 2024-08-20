Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

