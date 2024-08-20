Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

