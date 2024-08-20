Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.18. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

