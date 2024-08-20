Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.52. 212,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.