Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. The company had a trading volume of 557,677 shares. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.