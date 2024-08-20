Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,234. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $44,171,617 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

