Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

DHI traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $179.68. The company had a trading volume of 790,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

