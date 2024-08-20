Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 23.1% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its stake in Netflix by 36.9% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 20,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $7.72 on Tuesday, reaching $696.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,429. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $655.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.