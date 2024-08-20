Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 379,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 100,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,907,877 shares in the company, valued at $205,768,863.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,907,877 shares in the company, valued at $205,768,863.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 177,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,447.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

