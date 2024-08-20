Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 67 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.09. 5,025,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,400. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.26.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.