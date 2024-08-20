OSB Group Plc (OSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 389.40 ($5.06) on Tuesday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 468.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.62. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.03 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.80) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Henry Daubeney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($99,272.35). 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

