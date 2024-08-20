OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 345.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
