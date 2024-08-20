Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $68.37 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $68.37 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,405.79 or 1.00047311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06940533 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $5,025,399.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.