OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading 15.6% Higher

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.56 ($0.15). Approximately 1,632,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 353,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.51. The firm has a market cap of £42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.78.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

