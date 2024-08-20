Omni Network (OMNI) Price Reaches $7.76 on Major Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Omni Network has a market cap of $100.10 million and $17.83 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00012814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,900,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.43417312 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $14,961,499.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

