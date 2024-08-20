Oasys 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and $1.32 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0302515 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,303,364.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

