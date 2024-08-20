nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Position Boosted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after buying an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $109,630,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.34. 904,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

