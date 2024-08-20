NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,602,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,026. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $475,767. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

