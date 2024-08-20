Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 0.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $135.68. 861,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,457,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $609.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

