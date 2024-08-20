NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:NVDQ) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
NOVADAQ Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.36.
About NOVADAQ Technologies
NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NOVADAQ Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.