Northland Capmk Downgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Trading Up 1.4 %

CDLX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.