Northamber (LON:NAR) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.46). Approximately 1,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Northamber Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.09. The firm has a market cap of £9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,765.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

