Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

EWY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 983,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,516. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

