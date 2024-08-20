Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,449 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.80% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

TFPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.