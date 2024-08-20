Ninety One UK Ltd Has $3.80 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Prologis by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,008,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 584,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,349. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

View Our Latest Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.