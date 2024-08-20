Ninety One UK Ltd Has $3.80 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Prologis by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,008,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:PLD traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 584,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,349. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
