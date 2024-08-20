Ninety One UK Ltd Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 614,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,819. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

