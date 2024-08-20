Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $169.61. 1,404,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a market cap of $400.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.