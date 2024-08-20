NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,868. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

