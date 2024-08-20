NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $260.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NICE by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

