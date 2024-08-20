NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Scotiabank

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 403,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

