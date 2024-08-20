New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,364 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 314.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:EDU traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. 426,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.