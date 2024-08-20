Neutrino USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $645.23 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

