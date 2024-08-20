NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $123.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.86.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

NetEase Trading Up 2.9 %

NTES stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. NetEase has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $103,658,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $59,354,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.